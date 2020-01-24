Delhi Elections 2020: Here's how to check if your name is there on voter list

The stage is all set for Delhi Assembly elections which will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.

The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. The AAP had stunned political heavyweights in the 2015 polls, bagging 67 of the 70 seats, leaving just three for the saffron party, while the Congress had drawn a blank.

However, in the 2019 parliamentary polls, the BJP led the show, sweeping all seven seats. The saffron party had amassed a whopping 55 per cent vote share, leaving the Congress on the second spot with 22.50 per cent votes and the AAP at a dismal low of 18.10 per cent votes. In 2019, the AAP won only one seat of the over 40 it contested across nine states and Union territories and its vote share in the national capital was the highest in the country.

As many as 1,029 candidates had filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO's Office on Wednesday. On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies. According to the final electoral roll, over 1.46 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

How to check the name on the voter list:

Step 1: Visit ceodelhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Check your name in the Voters’ List” option on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to electoralsearch.in.

Step 4: Click on “search by details” or “search by EPIC No”

Step 5: Enter the required details and click on 'search'

Step 6: If your name is in the voter list, it will appear on the screen.