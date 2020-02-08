Delhi Election 2020 Exit Polls Update: When will the exit polls start?

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning at 8 am. The voting will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

After the elections ends at 6 pm, all eyes will be on the exit polls. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the media to not release exit polls before 6:30 pm. So, the exit polls will be announced only after 6:30 pm on February 8.

Earlier, The Election Commission of India had prohibited publishing or publicising the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner between the period between 8.00 am and 6.30 pm on 8th February.