Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia says coronavirus cases in state will cross 5.5 lakh mark by July 31

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that coronavirus cases in Delhi will cross 5.5 lakh mark by July 31 and dismissed the reports of community transmission in the national capital.

"By 15 June, there'll be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June we'll reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July there'll be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases expected & 80,000 beds will be needed," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.