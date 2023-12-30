Delhi: Drunk Traffic Police Officer Hits E-Rickshaw With Car In Mayapuri, Driver Killed

Representative Image

New Delhi, December 30: A drunk traffic police officer allegedly hit an e-rickshaw with his car in Delhi on Saturday, December 30. The driver of the e-rickshaw was critically injured and later died in a hospital. He was identified as Amit Jha of Sagarpur. The incident took place around 8 am in Mayapuri area. An FIR has been registered against the accused traffic police officer, Mukesh Kumar.

Amit Jha, who would earn a living by driving an e-rickshaw, received severe injuries after a car driven by Mukesh Kumar, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, hit his vehicle in Mayapuri area. Jha was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

A 42-year-old e-rickshaw driver Amit Jha died after his e-rickshaw was hit by the vehicle of a 45-year-old Delhi Traffic Police cop namely Mukesh Kumar around 8 am in the PS Mayapuri area. The cop was drunk while driving. A case has been registered under sections 279/337/304A

Locals protest outside police station

Amit Jha's death angered the locals in Mayapuri areas. They staged a protest outside the Mayapuri police station and blocked the road, seeking a strict action against the accused cop.

The police booked the accused traffic officer under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence). They also conducted a medical examination of him. Further investigation in the case was underway.