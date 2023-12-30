 Delhi: Drunk Traffic Police Officer Hits E-Rickshaw With Car In Mayapuri, Driver Killed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Drunk Traffic Police Officer Hits E-Rickshaw With Car In Mayapuri, Driver Killed

Delhi: Drunk Traffic Police Officer Hits E-Rickshaw With Car In Mayapuri, Driver Killed

The incident took place around 8 am in Mayapuri area. An FIR has been registered against the accused traffic police officer, Mukesh Kumar.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

New Delhi, December 30: A drunk traffic police officer allegedly hit an e-rickshaw with his car in Delhi on Saturday, December 30. The driver of the e-rickshaw was critically injured and later died in a hospital. He was identified as Amit Jha of Sagarpur. The incident took place around 8 am in Mayapuri area. An FIR has been registered against the accused traffic police officer, Mukesh Kumar.

Amit Jha, who would earn a living by driving an e-rickshaw, received severe injuries after a car driven by Mukesh Kumar, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, hit his vehicle in Mayapuri area. Jha was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Youth Stabbed To Death For Speaking To Girl Near Lakhan Chowk, 3 Arrested
article-image

Locals protest outside police station

Amit Jha's death angered the locals in Mayapuri areas. They staged a protest outside the Mayapuri police station and blocked the road, seeking a strict action against the accused cop.

The police booked the accused traffic officer under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence). They also conducted a medical examination of him. Further investigation in the case was underway.

Read Also
Planning To Celebrate New Year? Checkout Restrictions & Traffic Advisories For Mumbai, Delhi,...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: On SC's suggestion Governor, CM Have 'Chai Pe Charcha' To Resolve Administrative...

Tamil Nadu: On SC's suggestion Governor, CM Have 'Chai Pe Charcha' To Resolve Administrative...

Delhi: Drunk Traffic Police Officer Hits E-Rickshaw With Car In Mayapuri, Driver Killed

Delhi: Drunk Traffic Police Officer Hits E-Rickshaw With Car In Mayapuri, Driver Killed

Maharashtra: Wait Ends! Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Inaugurated

Maharashtra: Wait Ends! Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Inaugurated

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma's New Cabinet Takes Form In State With 22 Ministers

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma's New Cabinet Takes Form In State With 22 Ministers

UP: PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit To Meera, An Ujjawala Beneficiary In Ayodhya

UP: PM Modi Makes Surprise Visit To Meera, An Ujjawala Beneficiary In Ayodhya