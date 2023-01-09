e-Paper Get App
Delhi: Depressed due to recent breakup Chinese woman slit her throat, wrist in IGI airport's washroom

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Terminal 3.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Delhi: Depressed due to recent breakup Chinese woman slit her throat, wrist in IGI airport's washroom
New Delhi: Depressed over losing her job and a recent breakup, a Chinese woman tried to kill herself with a razor in a washroom at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Terminal 3.

According to officials, the woman had landed at T3 on late Saturday night from Bahrain. "She was due to take a flight to Kuala Lumpur but during her stopover around 4 a.m., she went to the washroom and cut herself in the throat and wrist," said the officials.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital and her condition is said to be stable.
"The woman told that she had recently lost her job and even broke up with her boyfriend," said the police official privy to the investigation.

Suicide help line

