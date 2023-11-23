Delhi Crime Video: Robber Attacks Woman, Snatches Her Mobile In Dilshad Garden Area; Incident Caught On CCTV

Robber Attacks Woman, Snatches Her Mobile In Dilshad Garden Area. | Twitter

Delhi: Incidents of snatching and attacks on women walking in deserted lanes are on the rise in the national capital. Another such incident has come to light from Delhi's Dilshad Garden area where a woman was looted by the robber in broad daylight.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the woman is walking alone in a deserted lane and the robber attacks her and flees with her mobile phone.

Delhi: दिलशाद गार्डन एल-पॉकेट में महिला से फोन लूट कर ले गया बदमाश। इस दौरान महिला को सड़क पर गिरा दिया। गनीमत रही कि कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं आई। pic.twitter.com/D5fn3RkT0c — Shivani Saini (@shivanisaini32) November 23, 2023

The robber pushes the woman to the ground

The incident allegedly occurred in the Dilshad Garden L-Pocket area in broad daylight. The woman can be seen in the video walking alone in a deserted lane where nobody else is seen in the video.

The robber follows the woman to the empty lane and then attacks the woman from behind. The robber pushes the woman to the ground after snatching her mobile phone from her.

The man then flees the spot

The man then flees the spot after snatching the phone and pushing the woman to the ground. The woman then gets up and leaves the spot after the incident occurred.

Poor state of law and order in the national capital

Luckily, the woman was not injured and left unharmed without any serious injuries in the incident. The incident has brought to light the poor state of law and order in the national capital.

Such incidents have become a daily routine

Internet users are claiming that such incidents have become a daily routine for the people of Delhi. Delhi Police and the administration should take serious actions and come out with stricter laws to curb such crimes.

Women's safety

Women's safety should be the prime objective of the police in the national capital. Quick and corrective measures are required in the national capital to bring down the crime rate Delhi.