Delhi Crime: Man Stabs Youth On A Busy Road in Sundar Nagar Area, Accused Held; Shocking Video Surfaces

Delhi Crime: Man Stabs Youth On A Busy Road, Accused Held; Shocking Video Surfaces |

Delhi: In a disturbing incident captured in a viral video, a man identified as Sohaib was allegedly seen brutally assaulting and stabbing another man, identified as Kasim, in the Nand Nagri Police Station area. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday in Sundar Nagar. The victim was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital and later transferred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for further medical attention. However, as of now, Kasim has not provided a statement to the police regarding the incident.

Just now sundar nagar Delhi murder pic.twitter.com/5Z7x6F0XbL — Iftekhar Ahemd (@AhemdIftekhar) June 8, 2023

Assault Caught on Video

The viral video depicts the horrifying assault, where Sohaib can be seen hitting and stabbing Kasim. Sohaib continuously stabbed him on the road while no one was seen intervening in the act to stop Sohaib during his assault.

Accused Held, Victim's Condition Unknown

Following the incident, the police were able to apprehend Sohaib, the alleged perpetrator of the assault. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear, as the victim, Kasim, is yet to provide his statement to the authorities. His current condition is unknown, and medical professionals continue to monitor his recovery at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Accused And Victim Knew Each Other

Investigations have revealed that the accused, Sohaib, and the victim, Kasim, were acquainted with each other. The precise nature of their relationship and the circumstances leading to the violent altercation are subjects of ongoing investigation.

Legal Action Initiated

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the police, enabling them to officially commence their investigation into the incident.