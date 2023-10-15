Delhi Crime: Man Arrested For Mobile Theft, Attacking Cop With Blade In Gandhi Nagar; CCTV Footage Shows Thrilling Fight Scenes |

Delhi: In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a thief launched a furious blade attack on a Delhi Police havaldar in the Gandhi Nagar area of the national capital. The incident took place during a routine patrol on a Wednesday night (October 11). Havaldar Neeraj and a police constable responded to a noise nearby and found a man stealing a mobile phone. The accused was identified as a 26-year-old man, Nishu. When the officers attempted to nab him, the situation escalated dramatically.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the intense confrontation between the criminal and Havaldar Neeraj, with the former wielding a blade. Despite the threat, Neeraj courageously fought back, using his belt to fend off the attacker. The altercation was intense, but Neeraj's quick thinking and bravery allowed him to overpower the criminal, who was accompanied by a minor accomplice.

Successful Arrest And Recovery Of Stolen Property

Luckily, Havaldar Neeraj narrowly escaped the blade attack, ultimately managing to arrest the criminal and recover the stolen mobile phone from the scene. Initial investigations revealed that the accused, Nishu had a criminal history, with ten cases already registered against him, indicating a pattern of criminal behaviour.

Recent Crackdown On Mobile Phone Smuggling Syndicate

This incident reportedly follows a recent major breakthrough by the Delhi Police. They dismantled a syndicate involved in stealing mobile phones in India and smuggling them to Bangladesh through West Bengal. Three individuals were apprehended - two from Delhi and one from West Bengal. The police seized 112 phones and a motorcycle from the suspects.

According to Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-East Delhi, the gang had illicitly supplied more than 2,000 phones valued at approximately ₹4.5 crore. The recovered premium phones alone were estimated to be worth around ₹25 lakh, underscoring the scale of the operation.