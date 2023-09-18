Bihar: 2 Police Officers Fight On Road, Hit Each Other With Stick In Nalanda; Action Taken After Video Goes Viral

2 Police Officers Fight On Road, Hit Each Other With Stick | Twitter

Nalanda: In a shocking incident, action has been taken against two police officers for fighting with each other on the road in Bihar's Nalanda. The two police officers were fighting in the middle of the road in broad daylight. The police who is responsible for the safety of the citizens and who should fight against the criminals were seen fighting among themselves. The whole incident was caught on camera and the video of the fight is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that both officers are hitting each other on the road.

The fight broke out between the police officers working for the Dial 112 division

The fight broke out between the police officers working for the Dial 112 division who were stationed near the railway halt that comes under the limits of Sohsarai Police Station. The department of Dial 112 is operated by the Patna Police, however, the officers deployed in the department are form Nalanda Police. The video of the brawl is going viral on social media. The video was shot by the onlookers who were present at the spot.

The reason for the fight is still unknown

The reason for the fight is still unknown and the department has initiated an inquiry in connection with the matter. It can be seen in the video that the two police officers are abusing each other and one policeman is also accusing the other officer of taking bribe in front of the public in the middle of the road. One of the officers then rushes to the car and takes a stick in his hand and then rushed to the other officer and hits him with a stick.

The onlookers were trying to separate the police officers

He also grabbed the other officer by his neck and pushed him for some distance. The onlookers were trying to get the police officers away from each other but could not do so. They were also telling the police officers not to fight or else they will be suspended but the officers did not listen to them and continued fighting.

Both the police personnel have been returned to the police center

Nalanda Police took cognisance of the viral video of the fight between the officers and said that they ha ve initiated a probe in connection with the matter. The Nalanda Police said, "Both the police personnel have been returned to the police center and the matter is being investigated. Disciplinary action will be taken."

Investigation has been ordered and disciplinary action is being taken

They also said, "Taking cognizance of the dispute between two police personnel found on social media, Superintendent of Police, Nalanda, both have been sent back to the police center, investigation has been ordered and disciplinary action is being taken."