Delhi court to deliver judgement in Unnao rape case against former BJP MLA Sengar on Dec 16

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the Unnao rape case in which former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shashi Singh are the main accused.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma will pronounce the judgement on December 16.

The charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 3 had revealed that the rape survivor was allegedly kidnapped and raped for nine days at different places by three persons when she was a minor in 2017.