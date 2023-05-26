Delhi court grants NOC for issuance of fresh passport to Rahul Gandhi; to be valid for 3 years

Rahul Gandhi |

A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi permission to get a regular passport for three years following the loss of his MP privileges after his disqualification from parliament. Gandhi had approached the court for a no-objection certificate (NOC) after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP.

"I'm partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years, but three years," the judge told Gandhi's lawyer. Gandhi, who is an accused in the National Herald case, approached the Delhi court to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC). Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta had requested a response from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the complainant in the National Herald case.

Application for a fresh ordinary passport

In his application, Rahul Gandhi stated that he ceased to be an MP in March 2023 and consequently relinquished his diplomatic passport. He now seeks permission and a no objection certificate from the court to obtain a fresh ordinary passport. The application highlights the need for the court's approval and endorsement for the issuance of the new passport.

Background on the National Herald Case

The National Herald case involves Rahul Gandhi and others as accused parties. On December 19, 2015, the court granted bail to Gandhi and his co-accused. The case centres around allegations of financial irregularities related to the National Herald newspaper.

Court's response to Rahul's plea

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta called for Subramanian Swamy's response to Rahul Gandhi's application seeking a no objection certificate for a fresh ordinary passport. The court has set the matter for hearing on Wednesday, providing an opportunity for both sides to present their arguments.

Importance of the No Objection Certificate (NOC)

The no objection certificate plays a crucial role in the process of securing a new passport. It serves as confirmation that the court has no objections to the issuance of a fresh passport to the applicant. As Rahul Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP, the court's approval is necessary for him to obtain an ordinary passport.