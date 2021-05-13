Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator black marketing case

A Delhi court on Thursday refused to grant anticipatory bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators, required by COVID-19 patients, from his upscale restaurants including 'Khan Chacha' in the national capital.

According to Bar and Bench, the order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge at Saket Courts, Sandeep Garg. "Application is dismissed," Additional Session Judge Sandeep Garg said.

Fearing arrest, the businessman had moved the court earlier this week to seek bail in the case. During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra and it is suspected that he has left Delhi along with his family.

These concentrators are crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 management. On Wednesday, the court had reserved the order on the pre-arrest bail after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defense at length.