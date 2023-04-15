Delhi cops nab 26-year-old man for sexual harassment in Delhi Metro lift | Representative Image

Delhi police have apprehended a 26-year-old man, Rajesh Kumar, for sexually harassing a woman in a lift at a Delhi Metro station on April 4th. The accused, who works as a housekeeping staff at a private hospital, allegedly exposed his private parts and touched a woman inappropriately inside a lift at the Jasola metro station in south Delhi.

Arrest made

The arrest was made with the assistance of security camera footage and local intelligence. The woman, an architect by profession, had objected to Rajesh's actions, but he fled the scene before boarding the metro train, stated an NDTV report.

The incident has once again brought to light the issue of sexual harassment in public places, and the need for stringent measures to ensure the safety and security of women in Delhi, and across India.

CCTV footage captured incident

According to reports, Rajesh was caught on CCTV footage, which captured his indecent behavior towards the woman.

The footage provided crucial evidence that led to his arrest. The Delhi Metro police swiftly filed a case against him under relevant legal sections related to harassment.

Women safety in public transport must be priority

The arrest of Rajesh Kumar for sexual harassment in a Delhi Metro lift underscores the need for continued efforts to combat this pervasive issue of sexual harassment. It sends a strong message that such behavior will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable under the law. The safety and well-being of all passengers, especially women, must be a top priority in public transportation systems, and steps should be taken to create a safe and inclusive environment for all commuters.