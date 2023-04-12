Woman goes to file divorce complaint in Bengaluru police station, sexually harassed & molested by cop instead

Representative Picture |

A woman in Bengaluru on Wednesday accused a cop of sexual harassment after she went into the police station to file a divorce complaint.

The woman claimed that she was sexually harassed and molested inside the police station.

As per her statement, the woman said she went to the police station to file a divorce complaint but the cop "held my hand and grabbed me".

According to her, the SI initially appeared friendly, but his behaviour soon turned flirtatious and made her uncomfortable. She claimed that he held her hand, caressed it, and asked for her number.

“Initially, he was being very friendly, but then his true colours started emerging and things started getting extremely uncomfortable. He started being flirty.

"Later on during the interaction, he held my hand and started caressing it. I felt dreaded (sic) but I let it slide out of fear and wanted to get the statement done and over with. He asked me to take his number and call him,” she wrote in the tweet thread.

The accused has been identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) of police Manjunathaswamy BC of Suddaguntepalya police station in South Bengaluru. An FIR under various sections has been filed against the accused.

"Allegations levelled are very serious. We're looking into the victim's statement.

"Safety of women is our top priority. Will ensure a fair investigation is conducted," DCP CK Baba told the media.