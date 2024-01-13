 Delhi Cop Shoots Self With Service Revolver Near Defence Colony Area; Probe On
The incident took place in Delhi's BP Marg area. A police investigation is underway in the matter, said Delhi Police in a statement to ANI.

Delhi: An assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police allegedly shot himself to death with his service revolver at BP Marg area near Defence Colony area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

According to officials, ASI Ramavtar and SI Prem Singh were deployed on night picket duty at B.P. Marg in New Delhi.

ASI Found Dead In Car

Officials said that at around 3 AM, ASI Ramavtar informed his fellow Sub Inspector to take rest for 10 minutes, and went to sit in his car, which was parked near the barricade.

When SI Prem went to check him after sometime, he found that ASI Ramavtar had shot himself by his service pistol and he was found dead, they said.

He was originally from VPO Chithroli, District Mahendergarh, Haryana and joined the Delhi Police in 1993, they added.

A probe into the incident has been initiated, and the police were further looking into it.

