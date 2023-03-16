 Delhi: Congress' protest against Adani issue sees protester dressed as groom trying to cross barricades, WATCH video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Congress' protest against Adani issue sees protester dressed as groom trying to cross barricades, WATCH video

Delhi: Congress' protest against Adani issue sees protester dressed as groom trying to cross barricades, WATCH video

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, has been holding protests over the issue to corner the Modi government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab from video | ANI

The opposition has intensified it's resistance against the centre over the issue of Adani group's alleged stock manipulation and malpractices as second leg of the budget session has started in national capital Delhi.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, has been holding protests over the issue to corner the Modi government.

During Congress' one such protest over Adani row, one of the protesters, dressed like a groom tried to cross the barricade. The man in the groom's attire was also laden with ₹2,000 notes around him.

Watch the visuals here:

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress along with other opposition parties, tried to march to the Enforcement directorate office from the parliament. The march, however, could not be completed as heavy security of police and CRPF personnel was deployed outside the central agency's office.

Thereafter, the opposition wrote a stinging letter to ED director SK Mishra, accusing the agency of "abdicating its jurisdiction" by not taking cognizance of the case against Adani group.

Read Also
'Cannot turn around and abdicate jurisdiction': Opposition's stinging letter to ED on Adani issue
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video of Mehbooba Mufti offering prayers at temple goes viral, she says: 'We are a secular country'...

Video of Mehbooba Mufti offering prayers at temple goes viral, she says: 'We are a secular country'...

Indian Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila, search operation on to find pilots

Indian Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila, search operation on to find pilots

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

KCR's daughter K Kavitha skips ED summons, instead sends documents wanted by agency

KCR's daughter K Kavitha skips ED summons, instead sends documents wanted by agency

'Didn't speak anything anti-India in London': Rahul Gandhi as he arrives to attend Parliament...

'Didn't speak anything anti-India in London': Rahul Gandhi as he arrives to attend Parliament...