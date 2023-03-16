Delhi: Congress' protest against Adani issue sees protester dressed as groom trying to cross barricades, WATCH video

Screengrab from video | ANI

The opposition has intensified it's resistance against the centre over the issue of Adani group's alleged stock manipulation and malpractices as second leg of the budget session has started in national capital Delhi.

The Congress, along with other opposition parties, has been holding protests over the issue to corner the Modi government.

During Congress' one such protest over Adani row, one of the protesters, dressed like a groom tried to cross the barricade. The man in the groom's attire was also laden with ₹2,000 notes around him.

Watch the visuals here:

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress along with other opposition parties, tried to march to the Enforcement directorate office from the parliament. The march, however, could not be completed as heavy security of police and CRPF personnel was deployed outside the central agency's office.

Thereafter, the opposition wrote a stinging letter to ED director SK Mishra, accusing the agency of "abdicating its jurisdiction" by not taking cognizance of the case against Adani group.