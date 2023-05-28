Delhi CM Kejriwal meets, hugs Satyendar Jain at Delhi hospital after a year, calls him 'brave man & hero'

Kejriwal and Jain at the hospital | Twitter

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, on Sunday met Satyendar Jain, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a former minister, at a Delhi hospital where he is receiving treatment for a head injury. After being detained by the Enforcement Directorate in a case involving money laundering, Jain spent almost a year in Tihar prison. Following a fall in the prison toilet that left him with a head injury, he was given an interim bail for six weeks.

Kejriwal posted photos of his meeting with Jain, in which the two party members can be seen cuddling and chit-chatting. The AAP national convener tweeted, "Met the brave man.....the hero." Along with Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi who is currently incarcerated for suspected corruption in the liquor policy case, Jain resigned from his position as a minister in February.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 28, 2023

Asked not to speak to media

Jain's left arm is in a sling and his head is bandaged in the images. At Lok Nayak Hospital, the former Delhi minister is receiving medical attention. He apparently developed a blood clot as a result of his head injuries, but he is now stable. The Supreme Court had granted him interim bail and instructed the AAP leader not to speak to the media or leave the National Capital Region.

Arrested on the basis of massive corruption charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the complaint that forms the basis of the Enforcement Directorate's case against Mr. Jain. According to the CBI FIR, the former minister amassed moveable property between 2015 and 2017 that was out of proportion to his salary.