Delhi CM Atishi Writes Letter To LG VK Saxena, Requesting Scheme For Bus Marshals

(File photo) Delhi CM Atishi | File Pic

New Delhi: Chief Minister Atishi wrote to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena requesting a scheme for the bus marshals.

The CM mentioned in the letter that the Additional Chief Secretary of Transport made amply clear that the issue of the bus marshals fell under the LG's purview as it pertained to 'Services' and 'Public Order.' Further, in the letter, Atishi mentioned that the issue of bus marshals and the safety of women on buses was extensively discussed in an All-Ministers meeting held on November 10.

The CM mentioned "As mentioned in the note of ACS, Transport that the creation of a scheme for the bus marshals is a 'Service' as well as 'Law and Order' matter. LG is requested to create a scheme for bus marshals. The government of NCT of Delhi is committed to providing whatever budgetary support is needed."

Additionally, CM also requested for bus marshals to be reinstated immediately in the same way as it was before October 31, 2023.

"LG may give a one-time relaxation for the utilization of Civil Defence volunteers as bus marshals till the new scheme gets implemented and finalized," the letter read.

About The Proposal To Reinstate 10,000 Bus Marshals

Earlier, on November 12, the Delhi government passed a proposal to reinstate 10,000 bus marshals to ensure the safety of women and the elderly.

In a press conference along with the Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the CM said that in the absence of bus marshals , the women and elderly people felt unsafe and hence the proposal to reinstate the bus marshals was made in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday.

She further highlighted that the Delhi government has done a lot for women's safety, from installing CCTV cameras to appointing bus marshals.

"Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has continuously worked for the welfare of women. Women who live in Delhi are aware of the challenges of travelling on DTC buses. To prevent incidents of misbehaviour on these buses, marshals were deployed in Delhi's buses. This scheme started in 2015, with marshals present in two shifts to ensure women's safety. However, since 2023, the BJP has been trying to obstruct this scheme through its officials. Since April 2023, the salaries of these marshals have been withheld. Finally, in October 2023, all bus marshals were removed," she said.

In October, the bus marshals held a protest to get reinstated after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated their services in October last year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)