 Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know

Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the 'Anywhere Registration' policy, which removes the requirement for citizens to visit a specific sub-registrar office. Now, residents can make an online appointment at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices across Delhi for their property registration, said the Delhi government in a press release.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) Delhi CM Atishi | File Pic

New Delhi: Delhi residents will now be able to register their property at any sub-registrar office of their choice, at their convenience. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the 'Anywhere Registration' policy, which removes the requirement for citizens to visit a specific sub-registrar office.

Now, residents can make an online appointment at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices across Delhi for their property registration, said the Delhi government in a press release.

Traditionally, individuals purchasing property in Delhi or undertaking any property registration process were required to visit a designated Sub-Registrar Office. However, this process often led to challenges, including long waiting lines and delays in booking appointments at certain offices, while others remained underutilized.

Read Also
Assam By-Polls: AAP Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners; Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Chief...
article-image

Why Is 'Anywhere Registration' Policy Being Introduced?

FPJ Shorts
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Details
CBSE CTET 2024: Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Check Details
Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake
Viral Video: Woman Finds Series Of ₹500 Notes Hidden Inside Her Birthday Cake
Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know
Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing
China Imprisons Human Rights Lawyer Couple For Trying To Meet EU Officials In Beijing

To address these issues, CM Atishi explained, "The 'Anywhere Registration' policy is being introduced to resolve these problems. Under this policy, anyone seeking property registration can go to any sub-registrar office in Delhi. Residents will no longer be limited to just one designated office for property registration."

CM Atishi stated, "To address these issues, we are introducing the 'Anywhere Registration' policy. Now, if people need to register their property, they can visit any Sub-Registrar Office in Delhi. No longer will people be restricted to a single office for property registration."

Under this policy, people can register their property at any sub-registrar office in Delhi according to their convenience.

Read Also
'Centre's Job Is To Maintain Law And Order': Delhi CM Atishi Blames BJP Over Blast Outside CRPF...
article-image

The government said the new initiative makes the process more transparent, as people who feel pressured by middlemen at certain offices will now have the option to visit other offices.

Tracking the number of applications at each office will help identify preferred offices and address challenges faced by residents, the government said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know

Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know

'Delhi Govt's Health Care Model Is Superior To Ayushman Bharat,' Says AAP's Chief National...

'Delhi Govt's Health Care Model Is Superior To Ayushman Bharat,' Says AAP's Chief National...

Gujarat: Amreli BJP Youth President Chetan Shiyal Critically Injured After Being Attacked With An...

Gujarat: Amreli BJP Youth President Chetan Shiyal Critically Injured After Being Attacked With An...

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Diwali Bonus & Timely Salary To All MCD Sanitation Workers

West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused...

West Bengal Doctor Rapes Female Patient After Injecting Her With Tranquillizing Serum; Accused...