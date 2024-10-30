Delhi CM Atishi Approves 'Anywhere Registration' Policy; Here's What You Need To Know

(File photo) Delhi CM Atishi | File Pic

New Delhi: Delhi residents will now be able to register their property at any sub-registrar office of their choice, at their convenience. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has approved the 'Anywhere Registration' policy, which removes the requirement for citizens to visit a specific sub-registrar office.

Now, residents can make an online appointment at any of the 22 sub-registrar offices across Delhi for their property registration, said the Delhi government in a press release.

Traditionally, individuals purchasing property in Delhi or undertaking any property registration process were required to visit a designated Sub-Registrar Office. However, this process often led to challenges, including long waiting lines and delays in booking appointments at certain offices, while others remained underutilized.

Why Is 'Anywhere Registration' Policy Being Introduced?

To address these issues, CM Atishi explained, "The 'Anywhere Registration' policy is being introduced to resolve these problems. Under this policy, anyone seeking property registration can go to any sub-registrar office in Delhi. Residents will no longer be limited to just one designated office for property registration."

Under this policy, people can register their property at any sub-registrar office in Delhi according to their convenience.

The government said the new initiative makes the process more transparent, as people who feel pressured by middlemen at certain offices will now have the option to visit other offices.

Tracking the number of applications at each office will help identify preferred offices and address challenges faced by residents, the government said.

