CM Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination from New Delhi constituency for the third time

Many halts of the Aam Aadmi Party started from the historic Valmiki temple in New Delhi. It was from here in 2013 that we took a 'broom' for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again taking the blessings of Lord Valmiki, I will go to fill my nomination," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal won the seat in 2013 and 2015 Assembly elections with a vote percentage of 53.46 and 64.34 respectively. Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the counting will be done on February 11.

The last date of filing the nominations is January 21. Both the Congress and BJP are yet to announce their candidates against him from the New Delhi seat.

Apart from Kejriwal, senior Congress leaders Alka Lamba and Arvinder Singh Lovely and BJP's Vijender Gupta will also file their nominations on Monday.