Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaches Jaipur for 10 days of Vipassana Sadhna

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reached Jaipur on Sunday in search of inner peace. He will stay here for 10 days of Vipassana Sadhna - a kind of meditation of self-transformation through self-observation.

According to Aam Aadmi Party officials in Rajasthan, Arvind Kejriwal is on a personal visit here and will remain away from all for 10 days. The visit was so confidential that even party workers were not allowed to welcome him at the airport. He reached here on Sunday evening and went straight to the Vipassana centre.

"I welcome Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Jaipur. Thank you for your good wishes. I am glad that you choose Rajasthan for Vipassana and wish you good health," tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The centre where Kejriwal will practice Vipassana is known as Dhamma Thali (the place of Dhamma). It is situated on the outskirts of Jaipur and is bounded by hills on all sides. It is one of the largest and oldest centres set up in 1977.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:40 PM IST