Delhi: Brothers Stab Man To Death In Jaitpur Following Altercation

Representative Image

Two brothers allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man to death in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur, police said on Monday. While the police have registered a murder case and have launched an investigation, the accused are still at large.

The incident happened on Sunday and the victim has been identified as Shyam Gupta, the police said. According to preliminary investigation, Gupta had slapped one of the accused -- identified only by their first names Rajender and Gulshan. Following this, one of the brothers stabbed the victim.

On Sunday around 11:30 pm, a PCR call was received that a person stabbed a man in his stomach with a knife and he was being taken to Safdarjung Hospital, a senior police officer said.

The police rushed to the spot and later went to the hospital where Gupta was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. He was a resident of Jaitpur, he said.

Police said they recorded the statement of witness Gopal, who identified as Gupta's brother.

How the killing unfolded

Gupta, along with his friend Shyam Bhaghel, had opened a transport office named 'Bhaghel Tour and Travels' at Shukar Baajar Road, the DCP said.

On Sunday at around 11:45 pm, when Gopal was standing outside his home, he heard a loud noise. He rushed towards 'Bhaghel Tour and Travels' and saw Rajender and Gulshan arguing with Gupta, according to Gopal's statement. Rajender told Gupta that they would teach him a lesson as he had slapped him earlier, Deo said.

Accused at large

Following this, Rajender grabbed Gupta from behind and Gulshan took a knife and stabbed him. Gupta fell to the ground and the accused fled from the spot, the police said.

According to a video posted on Twitter, locals gathered outside the house of the accused, where they have been allegedly hiding.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)