Visuals from the North Block | X | ANI

New Delhi: A bomb threat mail was received from the Police Control Room at the North Block, New Delhi area.

Two fire tenders have been sent to the spot.

#WATCH | A bomb threat mail was received from the Police Control Room at the North Block, New Delhi area. Two fire tenders have been sent to the spot. Further details awaited: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/LG4GpZ0cgS — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

(Further details awaited)