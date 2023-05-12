Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel kicked bowl of milk kept for strays, allege animal activists sharing viral video |

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows a man spilling milk kept for stray dogs in a locality. An animal activist on Twitter however claimed that the man spilling the bowl of milk was Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel.

In the undated video, a man can be seen spilling a bowl of milk kept in a lane and then walking away. However, the authenticity of the video and about the claim of the man being BJP leader Vijay Goel are not confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, animal activist Sanjay Mohapatra said, "Dear our @PMOIndia sir @narendramodi ji see how @VijayGoelBJP kick food of our hunger animal he insists and provoke them and spreading false information He is hurting our religious sentiments by throwing milk offered to kaalbhairav. Article 25 violation @sanket"

Clash between Goel and animal activists in recent event

BJP's Vijay Goel organised a seminar to discuss the menace of stray dogs at the Constitution Club on Wednesday, which was disrupted by a group of animal lovers who gate-crashed the event. The protestors wanted to present their views, but instead, they got into an argument with Goel and other seminar organizers.

Yogita Bhayana, a social activist and animal lover, alleged that the organizers misbehaved with them, instead of giving them a platform to speak their minds.

It was a seminar to discuss the increasing incidence of døg bitēs.



- A clash broke out between pro-dog and anti-dog women

- women sIapped/scuffIed each other in the meeting in the name of "animal love".



The program was organized by Vijay Goyal pic.twitter.com/36xwv812v6 — زماں (@Delhiite_) May 10, 2023

Goel released a statement saying that the seminar was held to discuss solutions to the menace of stray dogs biting people. However, he claimed that the "so-called" animal lovers disrupted the seminar.

आवारा कुत्तों के काटने की बढ़ती समस्या और उसके समाधान को लेकर आज कांस्टीट्यूशन क्लब में विचार संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया।



आप भी देखिये कुछ लोगों ने हंगामा करने की कोशिश की पर विचार संगोष्ठी सफलतापूर्वक सम्पन हुई और आए सभी लोगों ने अपने-अपने विचार और समाधान रखे। #DogBiteSolution pic.twitter.com/DXo53OnL9x — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) May 10, 2023

Goel had booked the Speaker's Hall for the event, but the Constitution Club informed him that MP Maneka Gandhi had also booked the Deputy Speaker's Hall at the same time. People attending the other meeting allegedly forced their way into the seminar hall, creating a ruckus. The police had to intervene to handle the situation.

What did Goel say on dog bite cases?

Goel emphasized that they are not anti-animal and that their campaign should not be considered anti-animal. He mentioned that there are 6.40 crore stray dogs in the country, and Delhi alone has over 6 lakh dogs.

According to him, 36% of dog bites in the world occur in Delhi, and more than one lakh dog bite cases come only in government hospitals in Delhi alone in six months. He believes that the only solution is to sterilize as many stray dogs as possible to curb their population.

