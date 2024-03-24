Delhi: BJP Chief JP Nadda's Wife's Car Stolen From Service Centre In Govindpuri

BJP chief JP Nadda |

The car belonging to wife of BJP President JP Nadda was reported stolen from Govindpuri area of South East Delhi. According to news reports, the vehicle had been left with the driver at a service centre in Govindpuri while he returned home for dinner.

Upon his return, the car was discovered missing. Delhi Police, upon receiving the report, reviewed CCTV footage which showed the car heading towards Gurugram. However, as of now, the car has not been located. The incident occurred on March 19 between 3 and 4 pm.

दिल्ली के गोविंदपुरी इलाके से बीजेपी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा की कार चोरी, उनकी पत्नी के नाम थी कार — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) March 24, 2024

The car bears a Himachal Pradesh registration number and is identified as a white Fortuner with registration number HP-03-D-0021.

FIR lodged

An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint filed by the driver, Joginder, and the police are actively investigating the case. Given the involvement of a high-profile individual, Delhi Police are facing added pressure in their efforts to locate the stolen vehicle.