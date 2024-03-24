 Delhi: BJP Chief JP Nadda's Wife's Car Stolen From Service Centre In Govindpuri
The vehicle had been left with the driver at a service centre in Govindpuri while he returned home for dinner. Upon his return, the car was discovered missing.

Grace Paul VallooranUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
BJP chief JP Nadda |

The car belonging to wife of BJP President JP Nadda was reported stolen from Govindpuri area of South East Delhi. According to news reports, the vehicle had been left with the driver at a service centre in Govindpuri while he returned home for dinner.

Upon his return, the car was discovered missing. Delhi Police, upon receiving the report, reviewed CCTV footage which showed the car heading towards Gurugram. However, as of now, the car has not been located. The incident occurred on March 19 between 3 and 4 pm.

The car bears a Himachal Pradesh registration number and is identified as a white Fortuner with registration number HP-03-D-0021.

FIR lodged

An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint filed by the driver, Joginder, and the police are actively investigating the case. Given the involvement of a high-profile individual, Delhi Police are facing added pressure in their efforts to locate the stolen vehicle.

