 Delhi: At Least 8 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail On Tracks Near Zakhira Flyover, Rescue Ops Underway; Dramatic Visuals Surface
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Delhi: A goods train derailed in Delhi on Saturday. According to ANI report citing the local police, at least 8 wagons of the train were derailed in the mishap. The incident occurred close to the Zakhira flyover in north Delhi around 11:50 am.

Authorities haven't ruled out the possibility of casualties among people on the tracks. Railway and fire officials are actively engaged in the ongoing rescue operation, as confirmed by the police. The goods train was laden with iron sheet rolls from Mumbai to Chandigarh.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet showing dramatic scenes of the goods train derailment.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

