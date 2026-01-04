Delhi Assembly's Winter Session To Begin On January 5; CAG Reports Likely To Be Tabled | File Image - ANI

New Delhi: The first session of the Delhi Assembly in the New Year will begin with 'Vande Mataram' song on Monday before an address by the Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, marking the formal start of the four-day sitting that is expected to see the tabling of key Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) reports on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's lapses.

The fourth session (Winter Session) of the eighth State Assembly of the National Capital Territory will see the tabling of CAG reports on spending on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence or 'Sheeshmahal', Delhi Jal Board finances and alleged corruption in Delhi government-funded colleges.

The Assembly House session will be held from January 5 to 8.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said that apart from exposing the financial irregularities of the previous AAP government, the current Rekha Gupta-led BJP government will also initiate discussion on the fight against pollution during the Winter Session of the Assembly.

"Scientific reports related to the pollution condition over the past 20 years will be tabled in the House. The shortcomings related to the fight against pollution and a blueprint for the future action will also be discussed in the Assembly," Minister Mishra said.

The BJP-led Delhi government wants a constructive discussion for a collective fight against pollution and even Opposition members will be encouraged to present their views, the Minister added.

Reiterating the Rekha Gupta government's zero tolerance for corruption, Minister Mishra said, "If any officer tries to take a bribe or engage in corruption in any public matter, the same action taken against these two officers will be applied to others as well..."

He was referring to the suspension of a Tehsildar and a Sub-Registrar of the Revenue Department ordered by the Chief Minister Gupta on December 29, 2025, over the alleged wrongdoings.

Attacking AAP leaders for spreading lies to remain in news, Minister Mishra said, "Today, this has become the habit of the leaders of the AAP. For 10 years, they remained in power by lying. Because of these lies, the public defeated them. And now they think they can lie even while sitting in the Opposition. The very sin for which you were defeated, if you repeat it, you will never return to power."

He also attacked the AAP government in Punjab for not fulfilling poll promises in that state.

"There were some decisions in Punjab that you should have taken but didn't. If you pay attention to them now, it will be better for you," he said, responding to the AAP leaders' allegations that the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government has failed to fulfil poll promises.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)