Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Poor' At 248 AQI; Several Areas In 'Very Poor' Category

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 248, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The deteriorating air caused breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, even as residents woke up to a chilly and windy morning.

Several key monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels in the 'very poor' range. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 350, Rohini 361, Chandni Chowk 355, Mundka 329 and R.K. Puram 322, while ITO registered an AQI of 309. Air quality was comparatively better at NSIT Dwarka and the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, both recording an AQI of 177, placing them in the 'moderate' category.

Despite the smoggy conditions, Republic Day parade rehearsals continued at India Gate, where a visible layer of smog reduced visibility. Security personnel and parade participants carried on with preparations as scheduled for the upcoming national celebrations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of around 9 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. Fog was observed during the early hours, though weather conditions are expected to improve from the afternoon. The IMD has forecast Sunday's maximum temperature to hover between 18degC and 19degC, while the minimum is likely to range from 7degC to 8degC.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas revoked Stage-III restrictions on Friday evening, citing a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions.

However, authorities have urged citizens to strictly follow the guidelines under Stages I and II of the existing GRAP schedule to prevent further deterioration in air quality. The government also clarified that construction and demolition sites issued specific closure orders for violations or non-compliance with statutory norms will not be allowed to resume operations without explicit approval from the Commission.

The Sub-Committee said it will continue to closely monitor the air quality situation and review conditions periodically, taking further decisions based on forecasts provided by the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

