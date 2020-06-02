Delhi airport sets up dedicated area to sanitise cabs

New Delhi: The Delhi airport has set up a dedicated area at the entry point of its parking zone to ensure cabs coming there to pick up passengers are thoroughly sanitised, according to a Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) statement.

Radio taxi services like Mega and Meru and app-based cab aggregators like Uber and Ola have a designated area at the airport's arrival floor's parking zone. "A dedicated area has been set up at the entry point of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) zone for each operator to conduct car sanitisation thoroughly from inside and outside," the statement said.

Explaining the disinfection process, DIAL said its sanitisation personnel use a specially developed fumigation machine to spray disinfectant inside the vehicle. "This neutralises any virus inside the vehicle. Once the spray is done, the vehicle is left idle for two minutes for higher impact on eliminating viruses and other germs," it said.