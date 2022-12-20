Delhi airport implements Low Visibility Procedures as heavy fog engulfs city |

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was covered by a heavy blanket of fog on Tuesday morning as temperatures continued to dip in north India.

At 4.30 am, the Delhi Airport also tweeted a fog alarm, informing travellers of the implementation of poor visibility protocols. "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,"read the tweet.

At 5.30 am, the MeT department recorded a visibility of 50 metres in the Safdurjung neighbourhood of Delhi. According to the report, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh all had dense to very dense fog visible on satellite photography.

The lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 0530 hours IST of today:

Bhatinda: 00

Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow: 25

Delhi (SFD) and Purnea: 50

Ambala and Agra: 200

Gorakhpur: 300

Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata: 500.@DDNewslive @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/GGnKIP0AbA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 20, 2022

The thick layer of haze has made it difficult for commuters to see on the roads as the capital's air quality continues to deteriorate. Early on Tuesday morning, the national capital's citizens posted images of a fog veil covering the roads.

Accident in UP due to low visibility

One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.