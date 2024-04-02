 Delhi Accident: Speeding Car Rams Into Famous Kachori Shop Near Rajpur Road, Horrific CCTV Footage Surfaces
According to reports, the accident took place at Fateh Ki Kachori shop on Delhi's Rajpur Road, Civil Lines. Dozens of people were eating kachori in the shop.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 08:32 AM IST
article-image

A horrific video of an accident on Delhi's Rajpur Road has surfaced online. The CCTV footage shows that some customers were eating kachori in the shop when suddenly a car at high speed crashed into the shop. The forceful collision of the car caused some people to be thrown away.

After the collision, the video shows people writhing in pain.

Additionally, the video also shows that a few seconds after the car's collision, people nearby came forward to help the injured.

The two-minute-long video shared on social media shows a man wearing a black T-shirt narrowly escaping being crushed by falling between the car and the wall.

After the collision, the driver doesn't get out of the car, and moments later, he takes the car outside the shop.

There hasn't been any news of loss of life in this incident. However, some reports have indicated that several people were injured in the accident. According to CCTV footage, this incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 31st.

