Delhi Accident: New CCTV footage shows Nidhi and Anjali leaving from latter's house for new year party in hotel; watch video

One more new CCTV footage has emerged in connection with the brutal death of 20-year-old Anjali, showing her friend Nidhi reaching her house in Delhi from where both of them left for the new year party in the hotel.

On Tuesday, Nidhi who was with Anjali at the time of the incident told the media that the latter was drunk on the day of the incident. It should be noted that Anjali's family has also blamed Nidhi for the death of their daughter adding that how could she leave her alone after the accident.

Refuting the reports of her arrest, police said that Nidhi, a friend of the deceased (Anjali) was called by the investigation team to join the probe.

घटना से पहले निधि अंजलि के कर्ण विहार स्थित घर जाती दिख रही है, यही से दोनों न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेशन के लिए होटल के लिए निकली थी।दोनों स्कूटी पर जाती दिख रही हैं।



A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating the case.

All seven accused nabbed

Meanwhile, Police have arrested all seven accused, Ashutosh, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal. The seventh accused in the case, Ankush surrendered before the Police today. The five people accused of causing the death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh had allegedly borrowed the car from Ashutosh.

The IANS sources also claimed that Deepak Khanna, one of the accused, was in fact at home all day and was asked by the other accused to take the blame since he was the only person with a driving licence.

Deepak even brought an auto-rickshaw of his uncle to take the accused to their homes.

Anjali, 20, died a painful death after being hit and dragged by a car for several kms in the early hours of January 1 when she was returning from a party with her friend on scooty. However, her friend sustained minor injuries and is the key witness of the incident.