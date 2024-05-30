Delhi Accident: 2 Men On Bike Die After Tree Falls On Them In Hiranki

Representative Image

New Delhi: Two men on bike died after a tree fell on them near Hiranki, Delhi on Thursday, said police. According to the police, two duo were riding two-wheeler when the incident happened.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpender, 23, a resident of Keshav Nagar, Delhi and Vijay, 24, a resident of Bagh Azadpur, Delhi.

Police Rush To Spot

The Police said that its staff along with forest personnel reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the mishap. According to the police, Pushpender died on the spot, while Vijay was declared dead in hospital. Both the dead bodies were shifted to BJRM Hospital, Delhi for preservation.

A Similar Case

Earlier, in a separate incident, a 65-year-old bike rider was killed when a car rammed against his bike from behind and went on to hit another car near Ring Road on Wednesday morning.

Two accused were arrested in the case. The deceased was identified as Kishan Lal (65 years old), a resident of Tigari Khanpur in Delhi.

Delhi Police said, "On May 15, around 10 am, information regarding an accident was received in Rajouri Garden police station. Local police reached the spot near Ring Road. From the initial enquiry, it was revealed that a car had hit a bike from behind and then further hit the car in front of the bike, due to which the bike got severely damaged and the back side of the car also got damaged."

Delhi police official further said that bike rider Kishan Lal was shifted to DDU Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.