Delhi: 55-year-old man with weak eye-sight arrested for running make-shift gun factory

A special task force of the Delhi Police’s south-east district busted a 10x12 gun factory and nabbed the owner, Istkar, who is also the only employee for his business of gun-making.

Istkar, who has a weak sight in his left eye, wakes up before sunrise on 20 days to make two guns in a day. He spends the rest of the days of the month, meeting dealers, fetching for raw materials and resting.

Istkar manages to make a 400 fold profit by selling his handmade guns. He buys all raw materials needed for Rs 5oo and sells each gun for Rs 2,500. He earns Rs 4000 by working for just a day.

Istkar, 55, was arrested on Wednesday, his factory situated in Meerut was busted which led the police to unravel an entire supply chain in the illegal gun-running business -- from maker to user.

According to Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), the operation “ gave us a glimpse into the life and work of an arms manufacturer who could set up a gun factory in five minutes in a space as small as 4x4.”

The operation was initiated with a tip-off to the south-east district police, the police nabbed an alleged arms dealer named masoor and five country-made pistols.

“Masroor revealed that he was supplying illegal firearms to north-east Delhi gangs, the notorious Chenu gang being prominent among them. During three days of custodial interrogation, he gave us the name of one of his buyers, Fahim,” said inspector Mukesh Moga of the STF.

The guns manufactured by Istkar at the cost of rs 500 would usually end up being sold in Uttar Pradesh or Delhi for a minimum of ₹7,000.