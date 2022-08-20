Delhi: 5 arrested for running fake passport racket

Seized fake passports | ANI

5 people were arrested in Delhi for running fake passport and visa rackets on Saturday, including mastermind Zakir. The IGI (airport) unit of the Delhi Police was responsible for busting the racketeers.

"A total of 5 people have been arrested including mastermind Zakir as the IGI unit of Delhi Police busted one of the biggest international fake passport/visa rackets. 325 fake passports, 175 fake visas & other related things were recovered," DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma told news agency ANI.