e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 3 injured as church building collapses in Shakurpur; rescue operations underway

Delhi: 3 injured as church building collapses in Shakurpur; rescue operations underway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Delhi: 3 injured as church building collapses in Shakurpur; rescue operations underway | Representative Photo
Follow us on

A church structure collapsed on Thursday in the Shakurpur G sector of North West Delhi, injuring at least 3 people. According to Delhi Fire Service, "the structure fell as repair work was underway on the top floor of the building, which is used for residential reasons."

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Modi ji aadmi hai khaas, isliye unke saat hai Ramdas': Ramdas Athawale's poem in the Parliament...

'Modi ji aadmi hai khaas, isliye unke saat hai Ramdas': Ramdas Athawale's poem in the Parliament...

7 workers in 24-feet deep oil tanker die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh

7 workers in 24-feet deep oil tanker die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh

Budget Session Live: AAP, BRS MPs protest outside Parliament, demand JPC probe in Adani row

Budget Session Live: AAP, BRS MPs protest outside Parliament, demand JPC probe in Adani row

Delhi: 3 injured as church building collapses in Shakurpur; rescue operations underway

Delhi: 3 injured as church building collapses in Shakurpur; rescue operations underway

Greater Noida: 4 workers of Hero Motor company killed in road crash involving UP roadways bus;...

Greater Noida: 4 workers of Hero Motor company killed in road crash involving UP roadways bus;...