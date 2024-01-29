Delhi: 2 Die Of Suffocation In Asola After Family Lights Fire Place To Beat Cold

2 Die Of Suffocation In Asola After Family Lights Fire Place To Beat Cold in Delhi | Representative image

Two members of a family died, while three others are critical after being suffocated by the smoke from the fireplace that was lit to beat the cold weather conditions overnight, said police on Monday. The deceased were identified as Anjali (23) and her two-year-old son Sambhu, both residents of the Asola area in South Delhi.

Victims brought dead at hospital

According to Delhi police, "Information was received from Safdarjung Hospital at 06:16 hrs on January 28 that Anjali and her son Sambhu were brought dead." Upon inquiry, it was found that the family of Dinesh, including wife Anjali and children Divansh (6), Devanshi (4), and Sambhu (2), had been residing at a rented accommodation in the Asola area for the past two years. Dinesh worked as a gardener in a farm house in Asola, whereas Anjali was a housewife.

Details of incident

On January 27, 2024, the family used the fire place in the room, which had no ventilation provisions except the door. Subsequently, it was discovered in the morning that all family members were gasping for oxygen inside the room. Immediately, all five were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where two of the family members were declared dead and the rest are undergoing treatment. Police said that no foul play is suspected or found in the matter. Proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC are being carried out. Further details are awaited.

Recent similar incidents

Earlier, six people sleeping by a burning fireplace died due to suffocation at two different places in the national capital. The first case came to light in Kheda Kalan village in the Alipur police station area of Outer North Delhi, where a husband, wife and two children suffocated while sleeping after lighting a fireplace. Likewise, two youths died due to suffocation while sleeping in the Indrapuri area of Delhi.