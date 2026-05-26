Delhi: 17-Year-Old Boy Shot Following Dispute At Eatery In Amar Colony, Condition Critical But Stable | Video | ANI

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy suffered bullet injuries on May 26, after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on him following a brief altercation at an eatery in Southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call reporting the firing incident was received at Amar Colony Police Station at around 7:54 pm. Police teams, accompanied by senior officers, immediately rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

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During the preliminary inquiry, officials found that the teenager was seated at the eatery with a girl when a group of boys passed by. Police said one of the boys allegedly brushed against the victim's chair while passing, leading to an argument after the teenager objected to the act.

Following the confrontation, the group initially left the location. However, police said the boys returned approximately four to five minutes later. During the second encounter, one of the suspects allegedly fired a round at the teenager before the group fled the scene.

By the time police personnel arrived, the injured boy had already been shifted to Moolchand Hospital for medical treatment. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said the teenager's condition is critical but stable. No other person was injured in the firing incident.

Crime teams visited the scene and conducted an inspection as part of the investigation. Delhi Police said multiple teams have been deployed to analyse CCTV footage from the area and carry out technical surveillance to identify and apprehend those involved in the attack.

Further investigation into the case is underway.