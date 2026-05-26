Video: Youth Dies After Being Held Underwater for Two Minutes In Sambhal Swimming Pool

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly drowned by another youth in a swimming pool in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, with the entire incident captured on CCTV footage, police said on Tuesday.

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The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Salarpur Kalan village under the Nakhasa police station area. The deceased, identified as Sohail, had gone to the pool around 1 pm to bathe with another youth who was reportedly known to him.

According to CCTV footage reviewed by the family, the accused allegedly held Sohail’s head underwater for nearly two minutes while several people were present in the pool. The teenager was seen struggling for help and repeatedly attempting to come up for air, but the accused allegedly continued to force him underwater.

After being released, Sohail briefly resurfaced and tried to swim out before sinking again. His body later settled at the bottom of the pool and was discovered when another swimmer’s feet touched it.

Sohail’s family said they became suspicious because he knew how to swim. After checking the CCTV footage, they alleged he had been deliberately killed.

The accused, who reportedly arrived at the pool with Sohail on a bicycle, remains unidentified and absconding. Police said an investigation is underway and teams have been sent to trace the suspect.