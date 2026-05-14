CCTV Footage Shows How 7-Year-Old Drowned At Gwalior Hotel's Swimming Pool; Body Exhumed After Family Demands Probe

7-Year-Old Drowns In Gwalior Hotel Pool, Body Exhumed After CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing CCTV footage showing a 7-year-old boy drowning in a swimming pool at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior surfaced on Thursday.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday night after which the deceased’s body was cremated.

However, on the basis of CCTV footage and the complaint by the deceased's family, the police exhumed the body on Wednesday to conduct a post-mortem in order to find the exact cause of death.

What was the matter?

According to information, Ved Pal drowned in the pool during a night party at Prince Mama Hotel on AB Road under the Girwai police station area.

After this, the grieving family cremated the body around 1 am on Tuesday, however, the child's father and uncle later approached the police station.

The family accused hotel manager Raghavendra Singh of serious negligence. They claim there were no depth markers, no warning signs, no life jackets for children, and no trained lifeguard present at the pool.

Ved’s father Dinesh Pal and uncle Devendra Pal alleged negligence by the hotel management and demanded strict action from Girwai police station.

Acting on the complaint, police exhumed the body from Lakshmiganj cremation ground on Wednesday and sent it for postmortem by a panel of doctors. After examination, the body was handed back to the family.

ASP Jayraj Kuber confirmed the incident and said the pool party was organised by friends of the child’s uncle.

At present, police are examining the CCTV footage and the postmortem report to investigate the role of the hotel management and event organisers in the incident.

The CCTV footage:

#WATCH | 7-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Hotel Pool As People Standing Close Fail To Notice In #Gwalior; CCTV Footage Surfaces #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/UCJlPABpF4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 14, 2026

In the footage, Ved is seen enjoying a pool party with his family. After coming out of the pool once, he jumps in again a few minutes later. This time, instead of the shallow 2-foot section, he accidentally enters a deeper 5-foot area.

He struggles for several minutes, trying to come out, but fails and eventually drowns.

Shockingly, several people were present around the pool, but no one noticed him in time. Two boys were standing near the spot where he drowned, talking among themselves, while another person even walked through the pool without realizing the situation.