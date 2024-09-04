 Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

On Tuesday, he was attacked and stabbed multiple times, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Preet Vihar, where a 15-year-old boy stabbed a momo seller to death in a bid to avenge his mother's death. The police reported on Wednesday that they solved the case within three hours of the crime. The victim, 35-year-old Kapil, was a resident of Jagat Puri and ran a momo shop in the area.

On Tuesday, he was attacked and stabbed multiple times, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital but succumbed to his wounds, according to an NDTV report.

Following the murder, the police quickly registered a case and began their investigation by analyzing CCTV footage from around Kapil's house. The locals provided crucial information about Kapil, who lived alone after his wife recently left him and returned to Nepal. The police soon identified and detained a 15-year-old boy who, upon questioning, confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the stabbing was recovered based on the boy's confession.

Read Also
MP: Miscreants Stab Jabalpur Man Seven Times After Being Denied Money For Liquor; Arrested
article-image

Accused Blamed Kapil For Mother's Tragic Death

FPJ Shorts
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
Is Hulk Hogan Going To Wrestle Again? WWE Legend Reveals Signing 5-Year Contract
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
'Wanted To Punch Him': Uorfi Javed Reveals 15-Year-Old Teen Asked Her 'What's Your Body Count' While Being Papped In Mumbai
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
Haryana Job Crisis: Over 46,000 Postgraduates, Graduates & 1.2 Lakh Undergraduates Apply For The Position Of Sweeper
No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor Board Due To MP HC Order
No Urgent Relief For Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: Bombay High Court Says It Can't Command Censor Board Due To MP HC Order

The investigation revealed a heartbreaking motive behind the murder. The teen had previously worked at Kapil's momo shop alongside his mother, who died from electrocution just a month ago. The boy harboured deep resentment towards Kapil, whom he blamed for his mother's death, leading him to plan and execute the murder as an act of revenge.

MP Man Stabbed At Momo Shop

In a similar incident from Madhya Pradesh, a man was severely injured after being stabbed by four men in Jabalpur on Tuesday, September 3. The attack occurred at a momos shop in the Chungi Naka area when the victim, Babbu Bhaat, refused to give money for alcohol.

According to his father-in-law, Phulwar Bhaat, he was alerted by a neighbour about the stabbing and rushed to report the incident to the police. However, Phulwar claimed that the police did not take the matter seriously, prompting the family to seek help from the Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot &...
article-image

Victim's Neighbour Recounts Horror

The victim’s neighbour, Shubham Ahirwar, recounted that they were returning from work and had stopped at the momos shop, where a group of men were drinking alcohol. The assailants, identified as Ateeq Ahirwar, Annu, Saurabh, and Yogesh, demanded money from Babbu and Shubham. When they refused, the men became violent, first beating Shubham and then stabbing Babbu seven times as he tried to intervene.

The Madho Tal Police have since arrested all four attackers. Despite the severity of his injuries, the victim's family alleged that Babbu was not admitted to a medical hospital immediately. Eventually, an ambulance was called to the SP office, and he was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi: Centre & Tripura Govt To Sign Pact With NLFT & ATTF, 2 Armed Groups Today

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi Riots Case 2020: Sharjeel Imam Moves Delhi HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Of Bail Plea

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...

Swati Maliwal Blasts Sunita Kejriwal For 'Relieved' Picture Post Featuring Bibhav Kumar, Says 'God...

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Launch J&K Poll Campaign Of Party With Ramban & Anantnag Rallies

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Launch J&K Poll Campaign Of Party With Ramban & Anantnag Rallies