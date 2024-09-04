Delhi: 15-Yr-Old Stabs Momo Seller To Death In Preet Vihar In Bid To Avenge Mother's Death

Representative Image |

Delhi: A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Preet Vihar, where a 15-year-old boy stabbed a momo seller to death in a bid to avenge his mother's death. The police reported on Wednesday that they solved the case within three hours of the crime. The victim, 35-year-old Kapil, was a resident of Jagat Puri and ran a momo shop in the area.

On Tuesday, he was attacked and stabbed multiple times, sustaining severe injuries. He was rushed to Hedgewar Hospital but succumbed to his wounds, according to an NDTV report.

Following the murder, the police quickly registered a case and began their investigation by analyzing CCTV footage from around Kapil's house. The locals provided crucial information about Kapil, who lived alone after his wife recently left him and returned to Nepal. The police soon identified and detained a 15-year-old boy who, upon questioning, confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the stabbing was recovered based on the boy's confession.

Accused Blamed Kapil For Mother's Tragic Death

The investigation revealed a heartbreaking motive behind the murder. The teen had previously worked at Kapil's momo shop alongside his mother, who died from electrocution just a month ago. The boy harboured deep resentment towards Kapil, whom he blamed for his mother's death, leading him to plan and execute the murder as an act of revenge.

MP Man Stabbed At Momo Shop

In a similar incident from Madhya Pradesh, a man was severely injured after being stabbed by four men in Jabalpur on Tuesday, September 3. The attack occurred at a momos shop in the Chungi Naka area when the victim, Babbu Bhaat, refused to give money for alcohol.

According to his father-in-law, Phulwar Bhaat, he was alerted by a neighbour about the stabbing and rushed to report the incident to the police. However, Phulwar claimed that the police did not take the matter seriously, prompting the family to seek help from the Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Victim's Neighbour Recounts Horror

The victim’s neighbour, Shubham Ahirwar, recounted that they were returning from work and had stopped at the momos shop, where a group of men were drinking alcohol. The assailants, identified as Ateeq Ahirwar, Annu, Saurabh, and Yogesh, demanded money from Babbu and Shubham. When they refused, the men became violent, first beating Shubham and then stabbing Babbu seven times as he tried to intervene.

The Madho Tal Police have since arrested all four attackers. Despite the severity of his injuries, the victim's family alleged that Babbu was not admitted to a medical hospital immediately. Eventually, an ambulance was called to the SP office, and he was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.