Delhi: 12 people arrested, including 3 HDFC bank employees over unauthorized transactions in NRI account

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested 12 people, 3 including HDFC bank employees, for a fraudulent transaction and attempting to make unauthorized withdrawals from a high-value NRI account, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell informed.

Deputy superintendent of police (cyber cell), KPS Malhotra told news agency ANI that as many as 66 attempts of unauthorized online transactions were made by the group on the high-value account. "The accused had fraudulently obtained cheque book which has been recovered. Mobile phone number identical to that of account holder's US-based phone number was also procured by the fraudsters," he said.

"On the basis of technical evidence, footprints, and human intelligence, multiple geolocations were identified. In all, raids were conducted at 20 locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh," the official added.

Reportedly, the bank has suspended all the three employees arrested by the Delhi Police. The bank further informed that it is extending full support to the law enforcement agencies in the investigation. "At HDFC Bank, there's zero tolerance for any misconduct, financial or otherwise," it added.

Further raids are in progress and investigation in the case is being carried out.

(with inputs from sources)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:14 PM IST