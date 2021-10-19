Watch Video: Twitter captivated as Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma belts out Bryan Adam's 'Summer of 69'

While politicians and leaders in India go 'viral' for a multitude of reasons on a daily basis, it is rarely for their artistic skills. And so, as a video of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma belting out the lyrics to 'Summer of 69' made the rounds online, hundreds of netizens sat up and paid heed. And as many called for him to become their Chief Minister, others appeared to be enthralled by his "excellent crooning".

The now viral clip features the National People's Party chief performing Bryan Adam's iconic song on a makeshift stage during an event in an event in Itanagar. As the band plays, the Chief Minister can be seen thoroughly enjoying himself on the stage. We feel compelled to add that he successfully carried the tune and got the lyrics right.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 04:11 PM IST