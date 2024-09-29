Delhi: 1 Dead, 3 Suffer Burns In Explosion During Tanker Welding In Dwarka's Bharthal Village; Investigation Underway

Representational photo

New Delhi: One person died while three others suffered burn injuries during an explosion from a welding machine on Sunday.

About The Incident

The incident took place in Bharthal village, located in the Dwarka district, sources said.

The incident occurred while they were welding on a tanker that previously contained flammable material.

Although the tanker was empty, it exploded for unknown reasons. Police confirmed that the other three victims are out of danger and are receiving medical treatment.

The Dwarka Sector 23 police received information about the explosion in the morning, and an investigation is underway.