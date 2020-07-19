Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers from the Bihar Regiment laid out their lives during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations.

The fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the regiment for its valour.

"Everyone is proud of Bihar Regiment's valour. Each and every Bihari is very proud of it," he said as he launched a employment scheme from which Bihar would be a key beneficiary.

