Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets soldiers of Bihar Regiment

Defence minister Rajnath Singh during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh met the soldiers of Bihar regiment who fought the Chinese aggression in the Galwan Valley on June 15.
A video of defence minister interacting with the soldiers of Bihar Regiment was posted by the official Twitter account of Defence Minister's Office (DMO). In the video, one can see the minister shaking hands with the soldiers.
On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers from the Bihar Regiment laid out their lives during combat with Chinese forces in Galwan valley, leading to tensions between both nations.
The fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh was the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.
After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the regiment for its valour.
"Everyone is proud of Bihar Regiment's valour. Each and every Bihari is very proud of it," he said as he launched a employment scheme from which Bihar would be a key beneficiary.
(With inputs from agencies)
