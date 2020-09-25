Deendayal Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary: All you need to know about the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader

Having come into contact with the RSS ideology while in college, Upadhyaya began working full time for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1942. He became a lifelong pracharak of the RSS, and as many note, was an ideal swayamsevak. Alongiside, Upadhyaya ran several publications including the monthly Rashtra Dharma and later, the weekly Panchjanya and the daily Swadesh.

Upadhyaya was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. While it began as a political arm of sorts for the RSS, the party was the forerunner of the BJP that exists today. In the 1960s he had also unsuccessfully contested the by-poll for the Jaunpur Lok Sabha Seat.

Eventually, in December 1967, Upadhyaya was the elected president of the BJS. His tenure however was short, as he was passed away the next year in February. Having fallen from an express train, he was found dead near a traction pole - something that many believe was a murder by bandits, even as others suggest foul play.