Death Of Punjab Agniveer Due To 'Self Inflicted Gun Shot', Does Not Warrant Military Funeral: Indian Army

Agniveer Amritpal Singh |

After social media outrage regarding an Agniveer not getting guard of honour or military funeral after his demise, the White Knight Corps on Saturday issued a clarification.

Amritpal Singh, a Agniveer hailing from Mansa, Punjab, began his service just a month ago in the Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Unfortunately, on October 10, he was discovered dead. On Friday, October 13, his last rites were solemnly performed in his hometown in Punjab. Amritpal Singh had been inducted into the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion in the Poonch sector on September 20. Reports indicate that he was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

Social media platforms were abuzz with people questioning why was Amritpal not give the guard of honour or military funeral.

Self-inflicted injuries leading to death do not warrant a military funeral: Army

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the White Knight Corps said, "In an unfortunate incident, Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in Rajouri Sector, due to a self inflicted gun shot injury. Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress."

"Mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four Other Ranks, were transported in a Civil Ambulance hired by the Unit of the Agniveer. Accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites," the statement said.

Clarifying on why the deceased solider did not military funeral, the White Knigh Corps said, "The cause of death being a self inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided, in accordance with the existing policy."

"Indian Army offers deepest condolences to the bereaved family," the statement added.

The Agnipath scheme

The Agnipath Scheme is the exclusive pathway for serving in the military.

Recruits known as Agniveers serve for a period of four years, which includes six months of initial training, followed by 3.5 years of deployment. After retiring from active service, they have the opportunity to apply for continued service in the armed forces. However, no more than 25 percent of the total retiring batch will be selected for the permanent cadre. Personnel retiring after four years of service will not be eligible for a pension but will receive a lump sum payment of approximately ₹11.71 lakh at the end of their tenure. The Indian government aims to recruit 45,000 to 50,000 new personnel every year through this scheme.

The introduction of the scheme had faced protests from different quarters of the country, including aspirants and opposition parties. The government and army, however, went ahead with the scheme despite the opposition.

