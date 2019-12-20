'Dear citizens, we are watching...': Bengaluru Police's post leaves Twitter divided

Bengaluru CIty Police on Friday had a rather ominous message for citizens.
Taking to Twitter the Police wrote, "Dear citizens, We are watching & storing every provoke posts, Please beware of spreading hatred for you own good."
This watch is incidentally not limited to Twitter. When one commentator suggested keeping an eye on Instagram too, the police replied saying that they were observing "all social media channels."
In another post the police added "Think Twice before you post/share on social media. Some people are spreading rumors, provoke messages. We request citizens not to give attention to them."
For context, protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have hit the city with vehemence. Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, has been imposed in Bengaluru.
On Thursday, hundreds were detained by the police for defying the prohibitions and taking to the streets in protest. Among them were eminent historian Ramachandra Guha and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad who were held during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at the city's Town Hall.
Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent in Mangaluru. Police sources said protesters tried to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried to attack police personnel, following which force was used to disperse them. Two persons received bullet injuries in police firing and they later succumbed at a hospital, police confirmed.
Coming back to the tweet by Bengaluru Police, it drew a mixed bag of responses from social media users. While many hailed the police for their actions, not all Twitter users took very kindly to this warning.
Take a look at what people on the social media platform had to say:
