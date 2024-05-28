'Day 17, PM Modi Yet To Gather Courage To Accept Invite For Debate With Rahul Gandhi,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Reiterating his earlier posts, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that 17 days have passed but the Prime Minister has not yet gathered the "courage" to accept the invitation to debate with Rahul Gandhi.

In a post on X, Jairam said, "17 days have passed since Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter accepting the invitation to debate with the outgoing Prime Minister. The so-called 56-inch chest has not yet gathered the courage to accept the invitation."

निवर्तमान प्रधानमंत्री से डिबेट का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करते हुए @RahulGandhi के लिखे पत्र के 17 दिन बीत चुके हैं। तथाकथित 56 इंच के सीने ने अभी तक निमंत्रण स्वीकार करने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटाई है।



Day 17 of @RahulGandhi ’s letter accepting an invitation to debate the outgoing Prime… https://t.co/aj4Y2dEuOe — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 28, 2024

It is pertinent to note that the invitation was extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by retired Justice Madan B Lokur, Justice Ajit P Shah, and journalist N Ram for a debate on the key election issues.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Willingness To Participate In Debate

On May 10, Rahul Gandhi in a letter addressed to retired judges Madan B Lokur, Ajit P Shah, and journalist N Ram, Gandhi expressed readiness to participate in the debate either himself or through Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"It would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy. Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue," Rahul Gandhi said while accepting the invitation.

स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रमुख दलों का एक मंच से अपना विज़न देश के समक्ष रखना एक सकारात्मक पहल होगी।



कांग्रेस इस पहल का स्वागत करती है और चर्चा का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करती है।



देश प्रधानमंत्री जी से भी इस संवाद में हिस्सा लेने की अपेक्षा करता है। pic.twitter.com/YMWWqzBRhE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2024

Earlier, while accepting the invitation for a public debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya nominated BJYM's Vice President Abhinav Prakash.

Tejasvi Surya proposed the name of Abhinav Prakash, stating that he is from a Dalit caste, Pasi, which makes up a significant proportion of over 30 per cent of the scheduled caste population in Raebareli where Rahul Gandhi is contesting in the current Lok Sabha election.

On May 13, BJYM Vice President Abhinav Prakash, who was nominated by Tejasvi Surya to debate with Rahul Gandhi, said he looked forward to the debate and hoped that the Congress leader would not run away from it the way he ran away from Amethi.