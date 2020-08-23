Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan? Pak govt imposes sanctions on him and other terror leaders including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar

Pakistan has for the first time acknowledged the presence of Dawood Ibrahim on its soil after the government imposed sweeping sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders which also included the name of the underworld don wanted by India.

There was no official confirmation on Pakistan government including Ibrahim's name in the list of terror groups and its leaders on whom fresh restrictions have been imposed. But if Pakistani media reports are true, this could be the first time Islamabad has acknowledged the presence of Ibrahim on its soil.

However, as per the India Today report, Pakistan on Saturday denied Dawood's presence on its soil. It said there is no admission that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan and also said that media claims are baseless.

Seeking to wriggle out of the FATF's grey list, Pakistan on Friday imposed tough financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Ibrahim, by ordering the seizure of all of their properties and freezing of bank accounts, Pakistani newspaper 'The News' reported on Saturday.

Ibrahim, who heads a vast and multifaceted illegal business, has emerged as India's most wanted terrorist after the 1993 Mumbai bombings.

It is for the first time that Pakistan has admitted the presence of the underworld don in the country.

In 2003, the US declared Ibrahim as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

India has repeatedly asked the Government of Pakistan to hand over Ibrahim to India so that he can be prosecuted for the crimes committed by him. It is reported that Ibrahim is based in the southern port city of Karachi.

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put Pakistan on the grey list in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action by the end of 2019, but the deadline was extended later due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The government issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on key figures of terror outfits such as 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Azhar, and underworld don Ibrahim.